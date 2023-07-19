The Serie Grand Theft Auto is one of the most acclaimed video game adventures of all time. Although it’s been over a decade since the release of the last installment in the franchise, fans still can’t get over the series and its highly anticipated next chapter. Fortunately, with all the speculation surrounding the development of GTA 6, its release is imminent. Although the game is expected to break significant sales records, it has already begun to create history.

Rockstar Gamesthanks to creations like the series gta and red dead redemption, has established its dominance in the industry. The creators have taken all their time to avoid compromises in the quality of GTA 6. Therefore, the expectation around GTA 6 it’s surreal. According to the latest leaked statistics, GTA 6 it could be the most expensive entertainment project of all time. When the fans of gta claim that history is being made with the next installment in the franchise, they might be correct.

In the statistics report of the hacker who leaked 90 clips last year, the investment ratio of GTA 6. A user of Twitter shared the numbers on the platform. The analyzes reveal that Rockstar Games has already invested about 2 billion dollars in the brand and development of the sixth installment.

Considering the authenticity of the source, fans believe the numbers are credible. If the numbers are correct, GTA 6 it will become the project with the largest investment in any entertainment sector. This achievement is incredibly important to the industry.

The game will surpass important Hollywood projects such as Avatar and The Avengers, which is a clear sign of its relevance and dominance. The intention of the creators behind such a large investment is to set new standards in the video game industry. This is not the first time that Rockstar Games decides to raise the bar of excellence.

The developers have always been committed to the quality of their games. In addition, the investment is proof of the profitability of the series gta in the gaming community. Some fans believe that the cost was also affected due to the removal of the initial idea of GTA 6. However, there is still no official confirmation from the creators in this regard. Without a doubt, the money spent on the development of GTA 6 it’s worth it. The game even has the potential to recoup the entire investment for Rockstar Games in a matter of years after its release.

Via: Essentially Sports

Editor’s note: gta always breaking this record with each new installment. And we already know what’s going to happen next, right? GTA 6 it will remain in force in 13 years, producing more money than was invested in its development. Rockstar Games is crazy!