Today, Friday, American media revealed the content of some secret documents that were confiscated from the home of former President Donald Trump after a search of it.
The Wall Street Journal, citing documents it has seen, reported that FBI agents, who searched the former president’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on Monday confiscated 11 sets of classified documents, including some that were classified as Too secret.
The newspaper said FBI agents took about 20 boxes of documents, folders of photos, a handwritten memo and an executive order using clemency with Trump ally Roger Stone.
It stated that the list also included information about the “President of France”.
Earlier on Friday, Trump denied a Washington Post report that FBI agents were looking for documents linked to nuclear weapons when they searched his Florida home this week.
“The issue of nuclear weapons is a hoax,” Trump said on social media.
The search of Trump’s home on Monday represents a significant escalation in one of the investigations he faces in his time in office and in his private business.
On Wednesday, Trump appeared before Letitia James, the attorney general of New York state, regarding his family’s business practices. But he refused to answer the questions.
