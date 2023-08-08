Many announcements have been made regarding the franchise of Pokemon On this day, that is because a new broadcast has been carried out with news of all kinds, be it announcements from the World Cups, video games, card games, and of course, anime. Within this framework, a new anime based on Paldea has been made present.

The project in question bears the name of Pokémon: Paldean Winds, which has no relation to the current long series on TV, Horizons, but it will be in the same region as the current games in the franchise. There is even a small teaser with some of the characters that we will see in it.

Here you can check it:

Its premiere will be on September 6 through the official Pokémon channel on YouTube.

Via: Pokemon