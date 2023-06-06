Surely you always wondered but never thought there would be a way to get an answer. how old will he be Bowser? It looks like a very old reptile, how many years do turtles live? But if it’s more like a dragon, it might be thousands of years, right? Curiously it was her own Nintendo He was the one who, we don’t know if intentionally, revealed the age of Bowser and that of his eldest son.

It turns out that Nintendo of America posted a video tutorial on how to create an account Nintendo and to give an example they used the data of Bowser and his son. Revealing that Bowser was born on February 5, 1989 and that Bowser Jr. He was born on February 3, 2010.

A recent instructional video uploaded to Nintendo of America’s official YouTube account shows Bowser and Bowser Jr.’s Nintendo Accounts being created, in the process revealing their birthdays: Bowser’s birthday is February 5, 1989 and Bowser Jr.’s birthday is March 3, 2010. pic.twitter.com/2rdFWcQLOY — Super Mario Broth (@MarioBrothBlog) June 5, 2023

This means that Bowser is 34 years old and Bowser Jr. 13. At least that is the information that we should take as canon, although in the case of Nintendonothing is 100% certain and I think that is part of the magic, I mean, look at the roll of Legend of Zeldasince they are intrigued with this.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: On top of this, we now know that they are both a couple of liars when they fill out forms because Bowser first appeared in Super Mario Bros., released on September 13, 1985 and, he was already big. For his part, Bowser Jr. appeared for the first time in Super Mario Sunshine so at least he is 21 years old and still living on his father’s tow.