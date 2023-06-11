Today in Xbox Games Showcase there were quite outstanding surprises, the first of which was precisely a much longer preview of the new fable that he had not presented much content. But also, she was surprised that something of the Star Wars Developed by Ubisoft, the same one that had already been talked about a long time ago.

Is called Star Wars Outlaws Here you can see his first progress:

For now the exact release date is not known, only that it will be released in 2024. This for PlayStation, Xbox Series X/S and pc.

Via: Xbox Games Showcase