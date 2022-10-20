If yesterday was fantastic for Silent Hill fans, today was for Resident Evil fans. And it is that today a new presentation was held in which we saw everything related to the new Village DLC, the multiplayer Re:Verse and of course, the remake of the fourth game. But as if all this were not enough, they showed us the content of the special edition of the game.



First of all we have the digital Deluxe edition, which includes interesting elements such as accessories for the main character, to which we add a classic filter so that the game has another aspect. We also have new weapons, map extension, lenses for Leon and even the soundtrack in digital format. Obviously, it also includes the digital copy of the full game.



Then we have the physical collector’s edition, which includes the game with steelbook, the codes with the DLC content already mentioned in the deluxe edition, digital soundtrack, art book, poster and commemorative box. In addition, it is clear that what is most striking is the statuette of Leon, the size of him has not been revealed.



Finally we have the pre-order bonuses for either of the two editions, where you can get the skins for the briefcase, as well as a keychain in the form of a weapon cartridge and also medicinal herbs. For now, nothing is said about the prices, but they will be available on March 24, 2023. Date on which the game goes on sale. The title comes to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. It has a free upgrade from PS4 to PS5 for those who buy the digital version. Via: Resident Evil

