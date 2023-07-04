Netflix took advantage of the Anime Expo this year to reveal that the upcoming stop-motion animated series from Pokemontitled Pokemon Conciergewill arrive in December 2023. We haven’t had much news about the series since it was first announced at the presentation of Pokemon Presents February, so having a release date (even if it’s approximate) is a relief.

In addition to this announcement, we also get another small preview of the series itself, showing the protagonist, Haru, and her partner. psyduck at the reception of the pokemon resort.

The short clip was shared by the @NetflixAnime Twitter account and you can watch it below.

While we admit we don’t have many details yet, we’re still blown away by how adorable the series has looked so far. The combination of stop-motion animation and Pokemon It hadn’t occurred to us before, but now we’re really excited.

In addition to the short preview, Netflix He also shared a behind-the-scenes video showing how a show in this style is made. In it, Non (Haru’s voice actress) visits the studios of dwarf to take a look at the scenarios Pokemon Concierge, the figures and the work process of the team. Hopefully in the coming months we will have a longer trailer to get a better idea of ​​what will happen in the pokemon resort.

