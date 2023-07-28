Monster Hunter Nowthe augmented reality version of Capcom’s hit monster hunting series developed by the creator of Pokémon GoNiantic, will launch on September 14, both companies have announced.

Players can pre-register for the mobile game of iOS and Android in it official Web site of Monster Hunter Now; As a reward, they will receive in-game bonuses that increase with the number of people who sign up. If 500,000 people sign up, everyone gets 10 potions and 3 paintballs (paintballs are used to mark monsters you find on your travels to hunt them later at home). If 5 million sign up, everyone gets 10,000 Zenny and an inventory expansion of 1,000 slots; that’s a lot of room for your monster parts.

In a video presentation revealing the release plans, the developers offered a definitive rundown of the types of monsters and weapons from the beloved action-RPG series that will be featured in the new mobile game. At launch, available weapon types will include:

Sword and Shield Great Sword Long Sword Hammer Light Crossbow Bow

And the monsters that players will track down and fight while taking a walk at noon will be:

Great Jagras Kulu-Ya-Ku Pukei-Pukei Barroth Great Girros Tobi Kadachi Jyuratodus Paolumu Anjanath Rathian Legiana Rathalos Diablos

Niantic he’s had a hard time finding another vehicle as suitable for his location-based playstyle as Pokemondespite releasing games with high-profile licenses such as Harry Potter, Marvel and the nba. Its recent pet sim Peridot has failed to make much of an impression, despite a charming premise and impressive tech. In June, Niantic announced that it was laying off staff, closing some games, and concentrating on Pokémon Go.

But Monster Hunter Now it could be the game that reverses the trend. The monster hunting concept fits naturally with the map-based approach of Niantic, and according to the closed beta testing of the game, it works fine. Capcom is said to have been impressed with Monster Hunter Now from the first introductory meeting, and Niantic has formed a development team in Tokyo to create the game and cater to the huge Japanese audience of the series Monster Hunter. If the world is ever going to witness a second augmented reality gaming hit, Monster Hunter Now it might as well be.

Editor’s note: I’m not a fan of Monster Hunter but this game does get my attention, if they achieve anything remotely close to Pokémon Gothis can be a game hit.