The Simpson they will return with theTreehouse of Horror XXXIVlater this fall, and now fans have gotten their first glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming special of Halloween with the poster showing his three great stories. The specials “Treehouse of Horror“known in our country as”The little house of horror” of The Simpson are some of the most iconic holiday specials in animated series history, allowing you to leave your usual world to experiment with three different stories each Halloween. Some have been more successful than others over the years, but it’s always great fun to see each new story for the first time.

season 35 of The Simpson is set to return to FOX with new episodes later this fall, and fans have finally gotten their first look at the special.”Treehouse of Horror XXXIV” with an exclusive poster given out to San Diego Comic-Con attendees. While fans outside of the convention won’t be able to get a physical copy of this new poster, luckily everyone else can see what this upcoming special has to offer, as the poster for “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror XXXIV” anticipates the three new stories that await us this Halloween season. Watch it below:

The Simpsons fans! Starting tomorrow at SDCC, booth 4229 will be passing out EXCLUSIVE mini posters each day. Swing by the booth to get one before they run out! pic.twitter.com/wRAZkdi5Pb — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) July 19, 2023

season 35 of The Simpson will premiere on FOX on Sunday, October 1 at 8:00 PM EST, but a specific release date for the special has yet to be revealed.”Treehouse of Horror XXXIV“. The contents of the three stories have not been detailed either, but the poster anticipates not only a parody of “The Silence of the Lambs” (with Sideshow Bob as the main villain), but also a sort of infection story where the citizens of Springfield become Homers, and a story where Marge battles various NFT mascots and icons.

If you want to see the many seasons of The Simpsonyou can find the first 33 seasons of the fan-favorite animated series at Star+.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: I don’t have to say it, we all know it, The Simpson They haven’t been the same for years and this kind of news just makes me sad because it reminds me of when we waited for these special episodes every year and that they were always impressive.