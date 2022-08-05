It is currently known that there is a beta version of the family subscription of Xbox GamePasswhich has reached countries like Colombia and Ireland recently for Insiders. And now, a journalist comments on the possible price that he would have, this with a discount that seems important for everything that the subscription service offers.

Jez Corden of Windows Center reveals that family membership would be of $24.99 USD According to his informants, this information may be correct, given that the user disclosed the familiar method before his own microsoft. And if the current subscription costs $14.99USD, would only be added $10 USD extras for four people to play.

I was told back when I originally reported on this that the planned price for the US market was $24.99 for up to 4 family friends attached to your Microsoft Account, similar to Office 365 for families. https://t.co/6TiYt9NgaI — jez (@JezCorden) August 4, 2022

If we use a similar percentage in the case of Mexico, a region where the GamePass cost $229 MXN per month, it can be concluded that it would be approximately $379 MXN. Although it is worth mentioning that these are only estimates, so waiting for a confirmation from microsoft would be the best, something that can happen at any time.

Via: Twitter