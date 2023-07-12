Level-5 CEO Akihiro Hino has hinted at the future of Yo-kai Watch. Writing on Twitter today, he said that “the next work that is based on the continuity of Yo-kai Watch is constantly progressing. The announcement is still a bit far away, but please look forward to it!” This follows another hint earlier in the year. Hino noted at the time that “the next amazing thing” for Yo-kai Watch it was in development.

just a few years ago, Yo-kai Watch it was one of the most popular game franchises, at least in Japan. Although it struggled to gain ground in the West, the initial games were some of the best sellers in Nintendo 3DS. That success led to other media opportunities, such as an anime.

The first three main games of Yo-kai Watch they sold at least two million copies in Japan. However, the series seemed to be winding down a bit at the time, and when Level-5 released Yo-kai Watch 4it sold almost 300,000 copies in its year of release.

Yo-kai Watch 4 never left Japan. It is also the only main game in switches.

Level-5 seems to have a lot on their hands. DecaPolice, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, Megaton Musashi Wired and Professor Layton and The New World of Steam they are on their way. It is unclear when a new game would be released. Yo-kai Watch.

In other news from Yo-kai Watcha special website in Japanese has been opened to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the series.

Via: Nintendo Everything