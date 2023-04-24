Shakira already lives in United States and Gerard Piqué makes his life in Barcelonabut that does not mean that the information about both is not daily news.

The singer makes her life with her children, sasha and milanwhile the former soccer player is dedicated to business, to the Kings League, which is what occupies his time.

Jealousy?

Between rumors of a pregnancy, going to live in the house that he lived with Shakira and their two children, Piqué continues his normal life next to his girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

Although the information has gone down, there is one that has exploded on social networks. It is about a jealous attack that Piqué would have suffered because of the singer Maluma.

jordi martithe journalist who has followed his career in Spain to the Barranquillera, is the protagonist of the information, almost never fails.

To check

The communicator pointed out that the event occurred in 2017, when they were working on the song Clandestine, the one that Shakira did with Maluma.

Martí assured that Piqué arrived at the video recording site to see how everything was going.

“I bring you exclusively some photos that I was able to take in March 2017. What happened on that shoot? The recording began around 8:00 in the afternoon and, to my surprise, around 3:00 in the morning Piqué showed up without previously notifying anyone, ”he said.

“Many were the rumors at that time that said that between Shakira and Maluma there could be an intimate encounter. Gerard with the fly in his ear showed up at the shoot without warning to see what was going on between the two artists. As a result of jealousy, this appeared on the recording,” Martí said.

However, he clarified that there was never anything between Shakira and Maluma, they did not have a romance as was speculated.

“I never saw anything between the two of them. What I saw was a great friendship and great complicity between two artists who love and admire each other. I always denied those rumors about their supposed romance, because Shakira was completely in love with the soccer player,” the journalist said.

