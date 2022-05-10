Cuba.- This past weekend, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador concluded his work tour of Central America and the Caribbean where his main concern was to discuss migration and economic cooperation between these countries and Mexico.

On his last day of tour, AMLO visited Cubawhere in addition to meeting with the president Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, did too with the former revolutionary president, Raúl Castro, in a meeting that was held privately.

Until recently, it was not known what that meeting had been like, but the Cuban government shared the image of that memorable meeting between Fidel Castro’s brother and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

According to the Foreign Ministry of the island country, the meeting between Army General Raúl Castro and AMLO took place in an atmosphere of brotherhood and friendship.

During this meeting both highlighted the intimate relationship between Mexico and Cuba, and recalled passages of history that they have in common.

For his part, General Raúl Castro recognized López Obrador for his contributions to strengthening bilateral ties with Cuba and the necessary integration with the other regions of Latin America and the Caribbean.

He also thanked the Mexican president for his position against the economic, commercial and financial blockades imposed by the United States and the call for no exclusions at the next Summit of the Americas.