Currently the saga of Dragon Ball Z has been regaining strength thanks to the return of the manga of Super, as well as the publication of the most recent movie that many of the fans liked. In this tape, glory has been returned to the forgotten Gohanwho got a new transformation called beast mode that left some doubts in the air.

The detail is that users wanted to see beforehand the famous phase three of the super saiyan, a transformation that has only been achieved Gokuno one else has gone through this, not even himself Vegeta. So for years followers have imagined the young warrior who defeated Cell with said image, but now it seems that they won’t have to do it anymore.

It seems at the time Akira Toriyama I was thinking of giving Gohan that great power, something that in the end we did not see on paper due to the different decisions he made throughout the series. But thanks to the video game Dragon Ball: Dokkan Battlean art has been revealed in which the young man is seen with that appearance of extremely long golden hair.

It is worth mentioning that getting this character is something rare, since the phone game is based on random rewards, so it would be shooting in the air like in other titles like Genshin Impact. For his part, the appearance of the character is interesting, since he is seen in an adolescent phase, wearing the distinctive costume of Piccolo.

Without a doubt, this title has revealed unpublished material that may never have been released. Is available in iOS Y Android.

Via: Jeux Video

Editor’s note: It is undoubtedly a very well done job, although giving Gohan this phase would have been breaking the character, so it is understood that in the end it was decided not to use it. However, it is appreciated that they give us an official look at what he would have looked like.