Inam Ali of Telco Barinagar told the police that Dawood’s henchman Abdul Majid Kutty had said that Dawood Ibrahim, Abu Salem, Chhota Shakeel are all his friends. Never tell me if there is any work. He wanted to talk to Dawood once, but he could not talk to Dawood while he was near Kutty. Majid used to talk to the underworld don. The people of the underworld knew that Kutty’s passport was made in India, he had made it.

Was a biceps employee, then went to Malaysia

Inam said in his fake statement that he went to Malaysia in the year 2009 and stayed there for one and a half months. The reason behind moving to Malaysia was that there was a slowdown in Tata Motors at that time. He was a Tata Motors Biasics employee. At that time, when there was no work, then his financial condition was not as well. He then moved to Malaysia. It was in Malaysia that he watched Kutty’s furniture work for one and a half months. In return, he used to get Rs. In her statement Inam stated that Kutty has her own network in Malaysia. He is currently a permanent employee of Tata Motors.

Smuggling of gold and silver biscuits

Inam reported that Majid also smuggled gold and silver biscuits from Malaysia. On several occasions he spoke of smuggling silver biscuits from Ahmedabad in Gujarat. But he was not prepared for that. When Kutty was in Malaysia, his Bangkok also used to come and go.

Kutty told the story of the weapon

Inam told the police that Kutty had told the story of 1996, when he had procured weapons in India via Pakistan. He had told that when he was in Dubai, Abu Salem sent him there that the weapon was going to be kept in Gujarat. For this, he had formed his own team. He then sent his men to take a consignment of weapons, which were caught. He only told his name. His house in south Mumbai was ravaged. He then fled to Dubai with a fake passport. He has since been in Dubai.

A fake passport was burnt in Mumbai

Inam told that in the year 1999 he went to Dubai for a job, where he met Kutty in a hotel. He sent him a fake passport in Mumbai with someone else’s name and photo of him. After coming to Mumbai, he came to Jamshedpur. Kutty had said that after reaching India, to burn that passport. So he burnt the passport in Mumbai itself.

Reward from underworld also

In the FIR lodged by the police against Inam, he has told about his connection with the underworld. Apart from this, he has also been accused of misleading the police. He is sent to Sakchi jail after Inam was found negative in the Kovid investigation. He will stay there for 15 days after which he will be sent to Ghaghidih jail.