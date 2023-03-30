Last year he appeared in HBO Max one of the most anticipated shows of recent times, that is exactly House of the Dragona series that is a kind of spin off prequel to game of Thrones. It goes without saying, it was successful due to the public that saw it week after week, that during the 10 chapters that were released.

That made the second season confirmed shortly after, and now it is mentioned that there might be somewhat disappointed fans, since it will have fewer episodes compared to the first wave. As commented by media such as Deadlinethere will only be eight chapters, which takes away two of the ones we saw in 2022.

A spokesperson for HBO He confirmed this information to the press, and emphasized that the change is largely based on history. So now they could give us an arc that has more relevant moments from just the beginning of the season.

Here is the synopsis of the series:

The series focuses on the Targaryen house, only 200 years before the events narrated in the original fiction. The Targaryen family escaped the destruction of Valyria to settle on Dragonstone, from where Aegon I conquered Westeros.

The Targaryens are one of the great families that ruled the Freehold of Valyria. To win their battles, they bred and trained dragons to fight, always under their shield of a three-headed dragon gules that spews flames.

Remember that the first season is available at HBO Max.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: It seems a bit strange that they decide to put fewer episodes and not even match the first season, but that is already HBO Max’s decision. Maybe in the end it all makes sense.