By far, one of the most anticipated video games for the coming months is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, title that is a direct sequel to Fallen Order, and that thanks to the quality of the latter, something bigger is expected for the second part. Not many trailers have come out about it, but now the media revealed a new gameplay.

In this case, IGN has had its early access to the game, because we can see almost 10 minutes of the work running, and of course, the protagonist is still Cal Kestis, one of the last Jedi alive. And that as a consequence, he has had to run from one place to another fleeing from the empire, since this entity becomes stronger over time.

Here the video:

In the video you can see that our character has new movements to try and enemies to defeat, this includes different blows with the lightsaber, as well as the use of force in different ways. For its part, the dodges are much more noticeable and of course, the graphic part stands out, that is because the game is designed for the new generation.

Remember that the video game is released on April 28 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: Although the game suffered from a delay of just over a month, from what is seen in the video it will be worth the wait, since they are looking to give you the most exact details for a satisfactory experience. We’ll see what happens at launch.