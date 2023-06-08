The Attorney General of the State of Baja California (FGECB) offered a press conference in which he revealed details of the femicide of beauty queen María Luisa Manríquez, which occurred on June 6 in the city of Tijuana, Baja California.

Ricardo Iván Carpio Sánchez, head of the FGEBCmentioned that the main hypothesis is that, as expected, the crime would have been committed by the ex-husband of the beauty queen, whom they identified as Carlos Gómez, who would also have caused his own death in a car accident.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Maria Luisa Manriquez and Carlos Gomez They had signed their divorce on June 5, and the following day (June 6), as can be seen in the surveillance camera images, the man entered the beauty queen’s home at around 07:30 a.m. . The prosecutor pointed out that Maria Luisa was attacked with a sharp weapon.

In the recording shown by the unit, the subject is shown arriving at the property on a bicycle.

“After attacking the 44-year-old woman and trying to hide her body inside the house, he left the place, loaded his bicycle into the bed of a pickup truck and headed for the road known as Vía Rápida,” he told meet the prosecutor

Carpio Sánchez mentioned that after taking the life of María Luisa, Carlos tried to contact a relative to, apparently, confess the murder and apologize for it.

“We know in detail that there was an intention to communicate with a relative and apologize for what he had done, which was something he regretted.”

In the reconstruction of the facts it is mentioned that the alleged femicide was speeding aboard the pickupregistered in the name of the also model, and it hit a retaining wall, then the vehicle caught fire and Carlos burned to death.