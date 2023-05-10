The unfortunate death of the vocalist of the Mexican regional group Los Parras was received with messages of condolences through social networks. Carlos Parra, I was only 26 years old He was engaged to the influencer Lillian Griego. According to the family, the cause of death was a car accident of which no details were available until this week. Who was the Aztec artist and how did he die? In this note we tell you everything that is known so far.

Who was Carlos Parra?

Carlos Parra was born in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, on January 23, 1997, along with his twin César. These young people and their brother Christian decided to form the regional group the vines to fulfill their dream of becoming known and captivating the public with their music.

Photo: LosParras/Instagram

After a 15-year career in the United States, the brothers achieved success and performed in Mexico.

How did Carlos Parra die and what is known about the accident?

According to the Los Parras statement on Instagram, on May 7, the cause of Carlos Parra’s death was a car crash in the company of his brothers.

This Monday, May 8, subsequent images of the tragic death of Carlos Parra were leaked. According to the web portal Por Esto, the Fox channel would have published an informative video of the Arizona Department of Public Safety about the accident in Phoenix, in which two people are alleged to have died (one would be the Mexican singer and another individual).

Reports indicate that the two vehicles collided head-on on the highway from Phoenix to Sonora. One of the drivers was going at high speed, so it is believed that he would have been responsible for the impact.