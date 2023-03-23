The arrival of the card expansion is coming Pokémon TCG which includes the creatures of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. The full distribution will take place on March 31, although some people have had them since March 17, when the pre-launch event took place.

However, now there is information about Pokemon from the Paldea region that will be available in this new set of cards. Which includes, in addition to new pokémon, a trainer and other Pokemon-ex ultra powerful, like a Tera Pokemon-ex with a new mechanic.

It is worth mentioning that all Tera cards Pokemon-ex of the expansion have an extra and it is not possible to damage them while they are settled, regardless of whether the damage comes from the opponent or from the owner of the card.

This is the expansion card list Pokémon Scarlet & Violet ofPokémon TCG:

Arcamine-ex (Tera)

oinkologne-ex

Armarouge

greavard

riolu

Bombirdier

Great Tusk-former

Iron Treads-ex

Penny

