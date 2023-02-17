Edgar Valdez Villarreal, “La Barbie”, reappeared in US Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) custody at a high-security penitentiary in Florida, two and a half months after his whereabouts became unknown.

After learning that he was no longer in the Coleman II Penitentiary, the Mexican government asked the US authorities to report the location of the drug traffickersentenced to 49 years in prison as leader of The Beltran Leyva.

BOP records state that “the barbie” is back at USP Coleman II in Florida and his release date is scheduled for July 27, 2056, when he completes the sentence imposed on him.

Since the end of last November, the location of valdez villarreal It was a mystery and it was speculated that he would even be a potential witness in theThe trial against Genaro García Luna in New York, but prosecutors did not require the appearance of the hood that he had agreed to have bribed the former Secretary of Federal Public Safety.