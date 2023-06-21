Pikmin 4 is about a month away from release, and new details are starting to emerge confirming things like split-screen multiplayer and how the game was built with Unreal Engine 4. Some interesting facts are included in the official download card that is now appearing in Japanese stores.

As for the game itself, split-screen multiplayer is confirmed. Additionally, a second player can provide support by shooting with a reticle. Another aspect mentioned in the card is the possibility of entering a house. Lastly, there will be new treasures like fidget spinners, origami, and beach balls.

Another small detail confirmed by the download card is that Pikmin 4 was created with Unreal Engine. Obviously, it’s not the first game of Nintendo built with that technology, but some people might be interested in knowing that technical detail.

The download card also provides us with a new set of screenshots. You can see the full card along with the latest images above.

Pikmin 4 will be released for switches on July 21, 2023.

Via: Nintendo Everything

Editor’s note: We’re pretty sure tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct will be entirely about Pikmin 4the fact that these news are “leaking” could confirm it.