the saga FIFA it has 150 million fans and this year it had 9 billion matches. In addition to this, various clubs use the franchise to build links in their youth teams. With this context, Electronic Arts seeks to take advantage of this momentum to launch a new era in these soccer games: EA Sports FC.

True, they are no longer International Federation of Association Football nor his name behind this series. Through values ​​such as Authenticity and Innovation, the developers of EA Canada They hope to usher in a new era of football-inspired titles. Meanwhile, they have joined forces with various commercial brands and associations such as UEFA to complement the gaming experience with learning and entertainment details.

More than 30 leagues, 700 teams, 19,000 athletes and 100 stadiums will be available in this new installment. Among them the Women’s Champions League and the Copa Libertadores. The women’s leagues of Germany and Spain will also join this next iteration, without leaving aside immortal competitions such as the premier league and the Champions League.

The title works through three axes. Hypermotion V It is a technology with precise animations to portray the naturalness of the soccer movement, built with data from real matches. the game engine frostbite, with Sapien technology, seeks to give more detail to the physique, while taking advantage of the GPU Cloth for realism in the textures, in addition to having new points of view. While PlayStylescreated with the measurement company Opta, reconstructs the qualities of the athletes through the information collected match by match.

Ultimate Team will not only include players from women’s teams. It will also feature player evolution, developing players with their growth as the season progresses. Meanwhile, FC Pro is a platform that puts players in the same structure and ecosystem to advance competitively.

EA Sports FC will launch on September 29, with Early Access on September 22. It will be available in Xbox One, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC and Nintendo Switch. This latest version will arrive with the news of the Frostbite and PlayStyles engine, revealing a greater commitment on the part of Electronic Arts in the console of the Great N.