This weekend the EVO 2022 was held, a celebration in which the most outstanding players of fight releases meet to find out who is the best, among the titles were Street Fighter V, King of Fighters XV, Dragon Ball Fighter Z, among others. However, one of the most surprising was Tekken.

Through a trailer showing us the most recent update of the seventh game, it was that bandai namco released a teaser in which you see Kazuya in the ending of the first installment for PlayStation and Arcades. And after this there was a leap towards a more modern character model, one that is superior to seven.

Here you can see it:

Ready your fists for more 👊 📣 A free update with battle balance adjustments will be implemented in #TEKKEN 7 🗓 The Global Finals of the #TWT2023 will be held on February 4-5, 2023 in Amsterdam …watch until the end! pic.twitter.com/47cMCc0VXI — TEKKEN (@TEKKEN) August 8, 2022

Tekken 7 – Free Update & Global Finals Announcement https://t.co/ENyHdDJIZg “…watch until the end!” pic.twitter.com/bVxrwX9ES1 — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 8, 2022

Given this, the account The Game Awards shared the image, so a more extensive trailer during this award ceremony. Until now bandai namco He hasn’t mentioned anything about it. Surely in a few weeks we will know a little more.

Remember that Tekken 7 Is available in PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Via: Push-Square