The most popular and controversial streaming platform of the moment Netflix, continues to give what to talk about. And it is that, after the implementation of the measures to prevent people from continuing to share their account outside the home, the company is not seen with the best eyes. However, it seems that, at least for the moment, the subscriber base is not diminishing, which means that it is still the favorite among the audience.
Today some codes were discovered that unlock hidden categories to help you choose the content you want to see, before the popcorn gets cold, which usually happens when there is so much variety on the platform.
These are combinations of numbers that you can type in the search engine to achieve more specific results and you do not need to download or install anything to use them. Simply open your application from the device you want to use and explore movies grouped from movie classics to subgenres like Noir, Cult Movies, Comedies, Historical Documentaries, etc.
In case you are watching Netflix in your computer’s browser, you just have to use this link:
https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/(write the code number here)
Here is the list of codes:
Action and adventure (1365)
Action Comedies – 43040
Action thrillers – 43048
Adventures – 7442
Asian Action Movies – 77232
Classic Action and Adventure – 46576
Comic Book and Superhero Movies – 10118
Action and criminal adventures – 9584
Action and adventures abroad – 11828
Martial Arts Movies – 8985
Military action and adventure – 2125
Westerns – 7700
Spy Action and Adventure – 10702
Anime (7424)
Adult animation – 11881
Action Anime – 2653
Comedy Anime – 9302
Drama Anime – 452
Fantasy Anime – 11146
Anime movies – 3063
Horror Anime – 10695
Anime Sci-Fi – 2729
anime series – 6721
Movies for the whole family (783)
Animal tales – 5507
Disney – 67673
Education for Children – 10659
Family Movies – 51056
Music for children – 52843
Children’s TV – 27346
Movies based on children’s books – 10056
Movies from 0 to 2 years old – 6796
Films from 2 to 4 years old – 6218
Movies for children from 5 to 7 years old – 5455
Movies for children from 8 to 10 years old – 561
Movies for children from 11 to 12 years old – 6962
TV cartoons – 11177
Classics (31574)
Classic Comedies – 31694
Classic dramas – 29809
Classic foreign films – 32473
Classic Science Fiction and Fantasy – 47147
Classic Thrillers – 46588
Classic War Movies – 48744
Classic Westerns – 47465
Epics – 52858
Film noir – 7687
Silent movies – 53310
Comedies (6548)
Black comedies – 869
Foreign Comedies – 4426
Nocturnal comedies – 1402
Mockumentaries – 26
Political Comedies – 2700
Romantic Comedies – 5475
Satires – 4922
Crazy Comedies – 9702
Slapstick Comedies – 10256
Sports Comedies – 5286
Live Comedy – 11559
Youth comedies – 3519
Cult Movies (7627)
B-Series Horror Movies – 8195
Cheesy Movies – 1252
Cult Comedies – 9434
Cult Horror Movies – 10944
Cult science fiction and fantasy – 4734
Documentaries (6839)
Biographical Documentaries – 3652
Crime documentaries – 9875
Foreign Documentaries – 5161
Historical Documentaries – 5349
Military Documentaries – 4006
Music Documentaries and Concerts – 90361
Political Documentaries – 7018
Religious Documentaries – 10005
Science and nature documentaries – 2595
Social and Cultural Documentaries – 3675
Sports Documentaries – 180
Travel and adventure documentaries – 1159
Drama (5763)
Biographical dramas – 3179
Classic dramas – 29809
Judicial dramas – 528582748
Crime dramas – 6889
Dramas based on books – 4961
Dramas based on real life – 3653
Foreign dramas – 2150
Independent Dramas – 384
Military dramas – 11
Period pieces – 12123
Political Dramas – 6616
Romantic dramas – 1255
Show business dramas – 5012
Social issue dramas – 3947
Sports Dramas – 7243
Dramas to cry – 6384
Youth dramas – 9299
Faith and spirituality (26835)
Faith and spirituality movies – 52804
Youth Faith and Spirituality – 751423
Spiritual Documentaries – 2760
International (7462)
Auteur films – 29764
African movies – 3761
Australian Films – 5230
Belgian films – 262
British films – 10757
Classic foreign films – 32473
Chinese movies – 3960
Dutch movies – 10606
Eastern European Movies – 5254
Action and adventures abroad – 11828
Foreign Comedies – 4426
Foreign Documentaries – 5161
Foreign dramas – 2150
Foreign Horror Movies – 8654
Foreign Science Fiction and Fantasy – 6485
Foreign thrillers – 10306
French films – 58807
German films – 58886
Greek movies – 61115
Indian movies – 10463
Irish Movies – 58750
Italian movies – 8221
Japanese Movies – 10398
Korean Movies – 5685
Latin American movies – 1613
Middle Eastern Movies – 5875
New Zealand Movies – 63782
Foreign romantic movies – 7153
Russian – 11567
Scandinavian films – 9292
Southeast Asian Movies – 9196
Spanish Cinema – 58741
Horror (8711)
Horror movies B – 8195
Creature Movies – 6895
Cult Horror Movies – 10944
Maritime horror movies – 45028
Foreign horror movies – 8654
Horror comedy – 89585
Monster Movies – 947
Satanic Stories – 6998
Slasher and serial killer movies – 8646
Supernatural Horror Movies – 42023
Screaming movies – 52147
Vampire Horror Movies – 75804
Werewolf Horror Movies – 75930
Zombie Horror Movies – 75405
Independent cinema (7077)
Experimental films – 11079
Indie Action & Adventure – 11804
Independent Comedies – 4195
Independent Dramas – 384
Independent Thrillers – 3269
Independent Romantic Movies – 9916
Music (1701)
Classical musicals – 32392
Country/Western folk – 1105
Disney Musicals – 59433
Jazz and easy listening – 10271
Music for children – 52843
Latin music – 10741
Musicals – 13335
Rock and Pop Concerts – 3278
Show business musicals – 13573
Stage musicals – 55774
Urban and Dance Concerts – 9472
World music concerts – 2856
Romance (8883)
Classic romantic movies – 31273
Quirky Romance – 36103
Romantic Comedies – 5475
Romantic dramas – 1255
Romantic Favorites – 502675
Foreign romantic movies – 7153
Independent Romantic Movies – 9916
Erotic romantic movies – 35800
Science Fiction and Fantasy (1492)
Action, science fiction and fantasy – 1568
Alien Sci-Fi – 3327
Classic Science Fiction and Fantasy – 47147
Cult science fiction and fantasy – 4734
Fantasy movies – 9744
Foreign Science Fiction and Fantasy – 6485
Science Fiction Adventure – 6926
Science fiction dramas – 3916
Sci-fi horror movies – 1694
Sci-fi thrillers – 11014
Sports (4370)
Baseball Movies – 12339
Basketball movies – 12762
Boxing movies – 12443
American football movies – 12803
Martial arts, boxing and wrestling – 6695
Soccer movies – 12549
Sports Comedies – 5286
Sports documentaries – 180
Sports Dramas – 7243
Sports and exercise – 9327
Thriller (8933)
Action thrillers – 43048
Classic Thrillers – 46588
Police thrillers – 10499
Foreign thrillers – 10306
Gangster movies – 31851
Independent Thrillers – 3269
Mysteries – 9994
Political thrillers – 10504
Psychological thrillers – 5505
Sci-fi thrillers – 11014
Spy Thrillers – 9147
Supernatural Thrillers – 11140
TV series (83)
British TV Shows – 52117
Classic TV Shows – 46553
Crime TV Shows – 26146
Cult TV shows – 74652
Gastronomy and travel programs – 72436
Children’s TV – 27346
Korean TV Shows – 67879
Military TV Shows – 25804
Miniseries – 4814
Realities – 9833
Science and Nature – 52780
Teen TV Shows – 60951
Television action and adventures – 10673
TV Comedies – 10375
TV documentaries – 10105
TV Dramas – 11714
Horror television – 83059
Mystery Shows – 4366
Science Fiction and Fantasy Programs – 1372
Via: msn
Editor’s note: Let’s hope this speeds up the process of selecting the film and above all helps us to see something different that is not “contaminated” by the algorithm.
