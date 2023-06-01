The most popular and controversial streaming platform of the moment Netflix, continues to give what to talk about. And it is that, after the implementation of the measures to prevent people from continuing to share their account outside the home, the company is not seen with the best eyes. However, it seems that, at least for the moment, the subscriber base is not diminishing, which means that it is still the favorite among the audience.

Today some codes were discovered that unlock hidden categories to help you choose the content you want to see, before the popcorn gets cold, which usually happens when there is so much variety on the platform.

These are combinations of numbers that you can type in the search engine to achieve more specific results and you do not need to download or install anything to use them. Simply open your application from the device you want to use and explore movies grouped from movie classics to subgenres like Noir, Cult Movies, Comedies, Historical Documentaries, etc.

In case you are watching Netflix in your computer’s browser, you just have to use this link:

https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/(write the code number here)

Here is the list of codes:

Action and adventure (1365)

Action Comedies – 43040

Action thrillers – 43048

Adventures – 7442

Asian Action Movies – 77232

Classic Action and Adventure – 46576

Comic Book and Superhero Movies – 10118

Action and criminal adventures – 9584

Action and adventures abroad – 11828

Martial Arts Movies – 8985

Military action and adventure – 2125

Westerns – 7700

Spy Action and Adventure – 10702

Anime (7424)

Adult animation – 11881

Action Anime – 2653

Comedy Anime – 9302

Drama Anime – 452

Fantasy Anime – 11146

Anime movies – 3063

Horror Anime – 10695

Anime Sci-Fi – 2729

anime series – 6721

Movies for the whole family (783)

Animal tales – 5507

Disney – 67673

Education for Children – 10659

Family Movies – 51056

Music for children – 52843

Children’s TV – 27346

Movies based on children’s books – 10056

Movies from 0 to 2 years old – 6796

Films from 2 to 4 years old – 6218

Movies for children from 5 to 7 years old – 5455

Movies for children from 8 to 10 years old – 561

Movies for children from 11 to 12 years old – 6962

TV cartoons – 11177

Classics (31574)

Classic Comedies – 31694

Classic dramas – 29809

Classic foreign films – 32473

Classic Science Fiction and Fantasy – 47147

Classic Thrillers – 46588

Classic War Movies – 48744

Classic Westerns – 47465

Epics – 52858

Film noir – 7687

Silent movies – 53310

Comedies (6548)

Black comedies – 869

Foreign Comedies – 4426

Nocturnal comedies – 1402

Mockumentaries – 26

Political Comedies – 2700

Romantic Comedies – 5475

Satires – 4922

Crazy Comedies – 9702

Slapstick Comedies – 10256

Sports Comedies – 5286

Live Comedy – 11559

Youth comedies – 3519

Cult Movies (7627)

B-Series Horror Movies – 8195

Cheesy Movies – 1252

Cult Comedies – 9434

Cult Horror Movies – 10944

Cult science fiction and fantasy – 4734

Documentaries (6839)

Biographical Documentaries – 3652

Crime documentaries – 9875

Foreign Documentaries – 5161

Historical Documentaries – 5349

Military Documentaries – 4006

Music Documentaries and Concerts – 90361

Political Documentaries – 7018

Religious Documentaries – 10005

Science and nature documentaries – 2595

Social and Cultural Documentaries – 3675

Sports Documentaries – 180

Travel and adventure documentaries – 1159

Drama (5763)

Biographical dramas – 3179

Classic dramas – 29809

Judicial dramas – 528582748

Crime dramas – 6889

Dramas based on books – 4961

Dramas based on real life – 3653

Foreign dramas – 2150

Independent Dramas – 384

Military dramas – 11

Period pieces – 12123

Political Dramas – 6616

Romantic dramas – 1255

Show business dramas – 5012

Social issue dramas – 3947

Sports Dramas – 7243

Dramas to cry – 6384

Youth dramas – 9299

Faith and spirituality (26835)

Faith and spirituality movies – 52804

Youth Faith and Spirituality – 751423

Spiritual Documentaries – 2760

International (7462)

Auteur films – 29764

African movies – 3761

Australian Films – 5230

Belgian films – 262

British films – 10757

Classic foreign films – 32473

Chinese movies – 3960

Dutch movies – 10606

Eastern European Movies – 5254

Action and adventures abroad – 11828

Foreign Comedies – 4426

Foreign Documentaries – 5161

Foreign dramas – 2150

Foreign Horror Movies – 8654

Foreign Science Fiction and Fantasy – 6485

Foreign thrillers – 10306

French films – 58807

German films – 58886

Greek movies – 61115

Indian movies – 10463

Irish Movies – 58750

Italian movies – 8221

Japanese Movies – 10398

Korean Movies – 5685

Latin American movies – 1613

Middle Eastern Movies – 5875

New Zealand Movies – 63782

Foreign romantic movies – 7153

Russian – 11567

Scandinavian films – 9292

Southeast Asian Movies – 9196

Spanish Cinema – 58741

Horror (8711)

Horror movies B – 8195

Creature Movies – 6895

Cult Horror Movies – 10944

Maritime horror movies – 45028

Foreign horror movies – 8654

Horror comedy – 89585

Monster Movies – 947

Satanic Stories – 6998

Slasher and serial killer movies – 8646

Supernatural Horror Movies – 42023

Screaming movies – 52147

Vampire Horror Movies – 75804

Werewolf Horror Movies – 75930

Zombie Horror Movies – 75405

Independent cinema (7077)

Experimental films – 11079

Indie Action & Adventure – 11804

Independent Comedies – 4195

Independent Dramas – 384

Independent Thrillers – 3269

Independent Romantic Movies – 9916

Music (1701)

Classical musicals – 32392

Country/Western folk – 1105

Disney Musicals – 59433

Jazz and easy listening – 10271

Music for children – 52843

Latin music – 10741

Musicals – 13335

Rock and Pop Concerts – 3278

Show business musicals – 13573

Stage musicals – 55774

Urban and Dance Concerts – 9472

World music concerts – 2856

Romance (8883)

Classic romantic movies – 31273

Quirky Romance – 36103

Romantic Comedies – 5475

Romantic dramas – 1255

Romantic Favorites – 502675

Foreign romantic movies – 7153

Independent Romantic Movies – 9916

Erotic romantic movies – 35800

Science Fiction and Fantasy (1492)

Action, science fiction and fantasy – 1568

Alien Sci-Fi – 3327

Classic Science Fiction and Fantasy – 47147

Cult science fiction and fantasy – 4734

Fantasy movies – 9744

Foreign Science Fiction and Fantasy – 6485

Science Fiction Adventure – 6926

Science fiction dramas – 3916

Sci-fi horror movies – 1694

Sci-fi thrillers – 11014

Sports (4370)

Baseball Movies – 12339

Basketball movies – 12762

Boxing movies – 12443

American football movies – 12803

Martial arts, boxing and wrestling – 6695

Soccer movies – 12549

Sports Comedies – 5286

Sports documentaries – 180

Sports Dramas – 7243

Sports and exercise – 9327

Thriller (8933)

Action thrillers – 43048

Classic Thrillers – 46588

Police thrillers – 10499

Foreign thrillers – 10306

Gangster movies – 31851

Independent Thrillers – 3269

Mysteries – 9994

Political thrillers – 10504

Psychological thrillers – 5505

Sci-fi thrillers – 11014

Spy Thrillers – 9147

Supernatural Thrillers – 11140

TV series (83)

British TV Shows – 52117

Classic TV Shows – 46553

Crime TV Shows – 26146

Cult TV shows – 74652

Gastronomy and travel programs – 72436

Children’s TV – 27346

Korean TV Shows – 67879

Military TV Shows – 25804

Miniseries – 4814

Realities – 9833

Science and Nature – 52780

Teen TV Shows – 60951

Television action and adventures – 10673

TV Comedies – 10375

TV documentaries – 10105

TV Dramas – 11714

Horror television – 83059

Mystery Shows – 4366

Science Fiction and Fantasy Programs – 1372

Editor’s note: Let’s hope this speeds up the process of selecting the film and above all helps us to see something different that is not “contaminated” by the algorithm.