sony has announced the games playstation plus by September 2023. As revealed in the blog of PlayStationall three games will be available at no additional cost to subscribers of playstation plus as of September 5. These are saints row (ps4 and PS5), Black Desert – Traveler Edition (ps4) and Generation Zero (ps4).

saints row saw the famous franchise get a reboot with the 2022 game, allowing players to witness the birth of the Saints in a wild new version of the universe. The developer Volition promised the amusement park of saints row Biggest and best ever created, with exciting side activities, criminal enterprises and high-impact missions.

Black Desert is a Pearl Abyss MMORPG with fast-paced PvE combat, large-scale PvP siege warfare, and multiple character classes and combat types to specialize in. The Traveler Edition is a bundle that includes the base game and several add-ons that give players a little more right out of the box.

Finally, Generation Zero combines hostile machines with a serene country landscape as the player must fight and unravel the mystery of what the heck is going on.

These three games will be available at no additional cost until October 2, while last month’s games —Dreams, Death’s Door and PGA Tour 2K23— will leave service on September 4.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: These games are crap, adding the fact that the service goes up in price, I’m not surprised that the fans are very angry with the brand. Do you know what can remedy all this? They give their first party games on day one, or until a couple of months later, but we already know they won’t.