The sequel to the iconic film Nickelodeon is scheduled to debut in Paramount+ this autumn. The official synopsis for the film states that it “follows Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and the original cashier Ed (Kel Mitchell), as they meet in the present day at the fast food restaurant. Good Burger with a fun new group of employees.”

The movie was originally announced in March. Along with Thompson and Mitchell, the sequel’s cast includes Lil Rel Howery, Jillian Bell, Kamaia Fairburn, Alex R. Hibbert, Fabrizio Guido, Elizabeth Hinkler and Emily Hinkler as Cindy and Mindy, and Anabel Graetz as Ruth. The film will also feature original cast members from “Good Burger“, like Josh Server, Lori Beth Denberg and Carmen Electra.

Nickelodeon Studios is producing the film. Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert, who co-wrote the original film and worked on “All That“, are writers and executive producers of the sequel. James III is also a writer on the film. Phil Traill serves as director. Nickelodeon Studios will be the producer

Both Thompson and Mitchell are producers, while Artists for Artists’ John Ryan Jr. serves as executive producer. Production of the film for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, co-heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Brittany Cope is serving as the Nickelodeon executive in charge of production.

“Good Burger” originated as a sketch in the series of Nickelodeon “All That“, in which Mitchell starred as Ed. It was later made into a 1997 film. It turned out to be a box office success, grossing almost $24 million against a reported budget of $8 million. It has managed to achieve cult status, with Mitchell and Thompson reuniting for a skit on “Good Burger” in “The Tonight Show” in 2015 and stating in subsequent years that they were open to a remake of the film. Mitchell also appeared as Ed in the revival series of “All That” in 2019.

Curiously the channel Paramount + in Youtube posted the first teaser for this sequel to delete it a few minutes later, but the video can still be seen on the Rotten Tomatoes TV channel:

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: Now is when you have to find where to see the first movie of Good Burger and I have bad news for you, it can only be rented at the moment, now that, yes Paramount+ plans to release this sequel in the fall, it is possible that it will add the first one to its catalog and if you have contracted Infinitum from Telmex, this means that you could see the film without paying extra.