The former developer of rare, Chris Seavor, has been sharing video game history on Twitter. And today’s fun fact is pretty fun: Seavor has found the first drawing of Conker the squirrel. Seavor excited his followers earlier today by talking about “some ‘curious’ old doodles” he found, and as he promised, he later shared photos of the sketches he created in those days. The fans of rare you’ll know that Seavor not only designed the squirrel, but was also the voice of the troublemaker.

Conker looks drastically different from what we are used to seeing in the loose-tongued squirrel of rarewhich is probably best known for Conker’s Bad Fur Day. In fact, the sketch that Seavor has is from a time when Conker was going to be the star of a platform for the whole family, known as Conker 64. The design reflects that too: Conker he has much bigger ears and a pointy tail, and he even wears clogs in one of the doodles. It looks a lot more like a red squirrel than what we finally got in Diddy Kong Racing (although his ears are still slightly pointy there) and later appearances. Another big difference is that the Conker original appears to be wearing overalls or dungarees. Eventually, the squirrel would trade this for a simple T-shirt, and eventually a zip-up jacket.

So, this is the first ever scrappy sketch of Conker, from even before Twelve Tales, when it was called Conker 64…. I guess it’s of historic interest… (yes, he had clogs. NOT my idea btw) …. heh 😆 pic.twitter.com/umztadRxCl —Chris Seavor 👀 (@conkerhimself) August 11, 2023

An enthusiastic fan asked if this design was inspired by snarf of thundercatsto which Seavor admitted that he has “no recollection” of what he was thinking when he created these doodles.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: That sheet of paper must be worth thousands of dollars. I wonder if he’s thrown it away or if he’s thinking of auctioning it off.