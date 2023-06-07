Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) assumed the mantle of Captain America in the series of Disney+ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier“, replacing designated John Walker (Wyatt Russell), who later became United States Agent. Mackie’s first solo film as the new Captain was announced at the comic-con from San Diego last year with the subtitle “New World Order“. However, it turned out to be only a working title, since Marvel has now announced an entirely new title for the upcoming film.

Marvel He confirmed on his Twitter account that “Captain America 4” will now be called “Brave New World” (A Brave World). The film maintains its originally announced release date of May 3, 2024. Anthony Mackie also posted a small teaser image of the new costume of Captain America and the actor spending time with Harrison Ford, who will be playing the role of General “Thunderbolt” Ross after the passing of William Hurt last year.

The movie is still filming in Atlanta and has a lot of moving elements, with new cast members being added almost every week. We know that Tim Blake Nelson will finally become The Leader after 16 years since his appearance in “The Incredible Hulk“. There are also reports that WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will be playing a member of the Serpent Society, and even Liv Tyler will be returning to play Betty Ross, Bruce Banner’s original love interest.

Carl Lumbly returns from the series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” to play Isiah Bradley, while Danny Ramirez plays Joaquín Torres. Julius Onah (“The Cloverfield Paradox“) Direct to “Brave New World“, which is written by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, screenwriters of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier“.

“Captain America: Brave New World” is scheduled to hit theaters on May 3, 2024.

Via: gamespot

Editor’s note: I hope the universe of Marvel start to lift because I feel that after end game they have not given us anything that really attracts attention, outside of what Sony does with spider-man.