This 2023 It looks like it’s going to be quite the hit when it comes to video game-inspired movies, and that’s clearly why the official movie of Super Mariowhich is being created by illumination Studios. For that reason, companies like mcdonalds They’ve created their own toys, but they’re clearly not the only ones.

A leak shows some of the toys that would be put up for sale to promote the movie, these include figures of Mario, Peach Y Toad with aspects that look quite similar to their versions from the trailers. They have also put Mario from Fire Y Yoshi aside, however they would be placeholders to suggest that they are in production and for that they use previous figures.

Here’s your look at some Mario and Peach figures from #TheSuperMarioBrosMovie (in theaters April) The toys are “supposedly” officially out on February 26 REMINDER: These are just prototypes, the final toys may look different when they release on the aftermentioned date 🙂 pic.twitter.com/ZDn5Oh5iBF — D001 (@dfffaz001) January 1, 2023

The prototypes look quite similar to those in the film, so it could be a version that will be sold by the famous toy store known as jackks Pacificwhich usually has dealings with Nintendo Y SEGA. So it will be a matter of time before we know the final product, after all, it is scheduled to be released for the following month.

Editor’s note: With the arrival of the film it is clear that many things are going to be released, honestly it would be cool if a video game was also released to keep company, there is no need for something new, but at least a port of Super Mario Galaxy 2 would be nice, already either individually or in an update for Super Mario 3D All-Stars.