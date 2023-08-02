If you have felt that the last years of iPhones have not changed significantly from year to year, the iPhone 15 could be the answer to that. A new report from Bloomberg claims that the tech giant is making some big changes to its upcoming line of iPhones.

In the latest issue of Power On, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman detailed some changes that fans of Manzana can wait in line iPhone 15. According to Gurman, the line iPhone 15 Pro It will include titanium frames, making it lighter and more durable. The screens of the iPhone 15 Pro they’ll also feature thinner bezels, thanks to a new display technology that Gurman notes was first used on the apple watch series 7 to make the edges thinner on the watch.

Earlier this year, MacRumors reported leaks that allegedly showed the front glass of the iPhone 15 Pro. Gurman also reports that regular models of the iPhone 15 they will have the chip A16 (same processor found in the iPhone 14 Pro 14 and ProMax) and will remove the notch in favor of Dynamic Island, the new screen cutout that debuted in the line 14 Pro last year.

And as reported by previous reports, Gurman mentions that the iPhone 15 it would be the first to include USB-C charging support. In recent years, there were rumors that Manzana it would ditch its proprietary charging method, Lightning, in favor of USB-C. Last October, Greg Joswiakt, senior vice president of worldwide marketing for Manzanatold The Wall Street Journal that the iphone would have USB-C. This was in direct response to a new European Union law that requires all smartphones, tablets, and cameras with a physical charger to use USB-C by 2024.

Via: IGN

Author’s note: I’m going to wait for the iPhone Pro Max Ultra SP Turbo.