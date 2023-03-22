Square Enix has revealed roughly how long it will take to complete final fantasy 16a title that will be available this year for playstation 5. In recent months, Square Enix has begun promoting the upcoming main entry in the series more heavily. final fantasy before his arrival in June. And though there’s still a lot we don’t know about final fantasy 16we have now been told how long it should take to get to the credits of the game.

In a new conversation with Famitsu, the director of final fantasy 16, Hiroshi Takai, and producer Naoki Yoshida spoke more candidly about the game and its potential length. At the very least, Takai said that FFXVI it should take around 35 hours in total to get to the end. However, when taking into account the secondary content that is included in the game, it would take closer to 70 or 80 hours to see everything that final fantasy 16 has to offer.

“final fantasy 16 it’s a story driven game that will take you on a roller coaster ride,” Takai said of the game’s length. “You’ll see the entirety of Clive’s lifestyle, and the game will probably take around 35 hours to complete. If we include the secondary content, the duration may double.”

Talking further about why this duration was decided upon, Yoshida explained that he did not want the main path of final fantasy 16 was too long because “gamers these days are really busy with other things.” As such, Yoshida and Takai decided that they wanted the main story to be as short as possible (within reason) so that players could at least see the central narrative through to the end.

“For this game, we really wanted the player to be able to experience the story from start to finish,” Yoshida said. “If the length of the story is too long, then it could be tiring to play. That’s why we want you to final fantasy 16 It feels like a roller coaster experience where just when you think you can see the road ahead, you’re taken in another direction.”

final fantasy 16 It will be released on June 22. When it arrives, it will be exclusively playable in PS5. Square Enix has also previously hinted that a version for pc of the game will probably surface in the future, but this has not been made official yet.

Via: comic book