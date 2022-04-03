“Doctor Strange 2″ is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, which is why MCU fans are anxious for the start of the official presale. Part of the hype surrounding this film, primarily starring Benedict Cumberbatch, is due to the number of cameos viewers think they’ll be able to see as Marvel Studios continues to explore the concept of the multiverse. However, its duration has left many thinking.

"Doctor Strange 2" will feature the exciting presence of Waanda Maximoff.

As you remember, “Spiderman: no way home” had a runtime of 2 hours 28 minutes. In this time we saw Tom Holland’s Spider-Man along with two variants of him and five villains. Plus, of course, it satisfied the presence of beloved supporting roles, like Wong, Stephen Strange himself, and even Venom (in the post-credits scene).

However, everything indicates that the plot of the sorcerer’s sequel will go a little faster. According to a recent report from Fandango (via Screen Rant), “Doctor Strange: in the multiverse of madness” will have a total duration of 2 hours 6 minutes, which makes it the shortest Marvel Studios tape in recent months.

"Doctor Strange: in the multiverse of madness" will be shorter than "Spiderman: no way home".

In the pandemic era of the UCM, according to The Direct, “Black Widow” hit theaters with 2 hours 14 minutes; “Shang-Chi” with 2 hours and 12 minutes; “Eternals, the second longest in the universe of films, with 2 hours 36 minutes; and “No way home” with 2 hours and 28 minutes.

Due to the fact that the latter and “Into the Multiverse of Madness” deal with a similar theme of reality transformation, many expected that they would have a similar length.

For now, Cumberbatch has promised that this sequel will be as ambitious as “Spiderman 3″, which keeps expectations quite high, especially considering that we will see Patrick Stewart as Professor X. It has also been rumored about the possible arrival of the Illuminati and more famous roles from Marvel Comics.