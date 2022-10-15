One of the performances that attracted the most attention in the film batmanwas the attitude of one of his villains, The Penguin, since he proved to be a person at the height of being called evil. For that reason, he will have his own spin off series for the streaming platform. hbo maxand now some details related to this production have been revealed.

This is what the actor of the character commented, Colin Farrell, Regarding the plot:

The Penguin picks up about a week after The Batman movie ends. So Gotham is still a bit under water. I read the first script for the first episode, and it starts with my feet splashing in the water in Falcone’s office. Even just that, I read it, and I was like, ‘Oh dear.’ It’s lovely. It is very well written.

For its part, Lauren LeFranc ( Hemlock Grove , Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD ) is writing the script and serving as showrunner on the Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD spinoff. batman program produced by Farrell, Matt Reeves and Dylan Clark.

Farrell He went on to explain:

The world that Matt Reeves created for The Batman is one that deserves a deeper look through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot. He couldn’t be more excited to continue this exploration of Oz as he rises through the dark ranks to become The Penguin. It’ll be nice to have him back on the streets of Gotham City for a bit of madness and a bit of mayhem.

The series does not yet have a release date.

Via: comic book

Publisher’s note: The Batman movie was a great show, so continuing this Gotham City before we get the sequel into shape is going to be a lot of fun. Hopefully they will give us more news soon.