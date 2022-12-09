To the surprise of many, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero it had a completely different animation than what we are used to. Instead of presenting us with something handcrafted in 2D, the film was created in 3D using CGI. Although the result was positive, many wondered what Gohan would look like in his Beast mode with the classic style. Well, there is finally an answer.

A couple of days ago, the Blu-ray of superhero came to Japan. In addition to containing the film disc, a small art book has also been included, which shows us conceptual designs, which were created by hand. Thus, we finally know what Gohan looks like in his Beat mode with a traditional style.

DBS: SUPER HERO – Son Gohan Beast Character Designs! pic.twitter.com/LgfDnSTGCq —DBHype (@DbsHype1) December 7, 2022

Undoubtedly, a rather interesting concept that closely resembles what we saw during the Cell Tournament in Dragon Ball Z. There is even a pose that is similar to what was shown in the manga at the time. Fortunately, this would not be the last time we would see Gohan in this form, since the manga of Dragon Ball Super will begin a story that takes place after this tape.

Personally, the 3D CGI style of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero It’s something I like, and I hope it continues to be used in future anime projects. However, I also can’t deny that the classic 2D design is something I’d like to see. Whichever path Toei Animation takes, I can’t wait to see it.

Via: comic book