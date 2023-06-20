the tape Flash It has finally seen the light of day, which has been liked by fans of this character, although there are also some comments that are not in its favor. Something that has been criticized a lot is the ending, which can be somewhat confusing, and it was recently revealed that this was the last to be recorded after modifying certain details.

Spoilers for The Flash ending ahead!

The end we see on the tape is the return of Flash to his timeline after having made certain changes that he wanted to apply in the past in order to save his mother and that ended up in the same thing. However, there is a detail, because when the Batman of Ben Affleck is not the same, but now ands George Clooney.

At least two finals were contemplated, the first would be to see Batman of Michael keaton and Supergirl in the father’s court Barry, supporting his friend at all times and confirming that they would not die from Flash’s arrangement. The other would be similar, only now it would be added to Superman of henry cavill and Wonder Woman to the equation.

However, these had to be changed due to the arrival of Peter safran and James Gunn as CEO’s of the company, since some actors would have said goodbye to their roles, including cavill and Gadot. So in the end, the rumors that Gunn had modified the ending, thus having an excuse for the DCU reboot.

Remember that Flash is available in theaters.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter

editor’s note: The truth is that the endings are confusing, anyone who has stayed in the final filming. Of course, I hope that Superman has the start that fans of the character have been waiting for.