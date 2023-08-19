New research revealed the existence of a relationship between the immune system and the use of social media, in an indication of a strong relationship between the body and social behavior.

Inflammation is the body’s response to injury and infection, but it can also drive people to use social media, according to research conducted at an American university.

Across three studies, including more than 1,800 participants, findings suggest that increased levels of C-reactive protein (CPR), which the liver makes in response to inflammation in the body, can enhance social media use among adults in Middle-aged college students.

The research has been published in the journal Brain, Behavior and Immunity.

“Not only does inflammation appear to increase social media use, but our results show preliminary evidence that it is also associated with the use of social media to interact privately with other users, such as messaging,” says David Lee, assistant professor in the University at Buffalo College of Arts and Sciences and first author of the study. “Interestingly, the inflammation didn’t lead people to use social media for other purposes, for example, recreational purposes like watching funny videos.”

“To our knowledge, this is the first evidence to show a role for the immune system as a possible precedent for the use of social media,” he added.

Social media platforms attract billions of users worldwide, which has led to questions about the potential effects on physical and mental health. However, Lee and his colleagues asked a more fundamental question: What attracts people to use social media in the first place?

But what about inflammation as a possible contributor?

Although people generally think of psychological causes, such as boredom and loneliness, as drivers of social media use, an increasing amount of research indicates that experience shows that increased inflammation promotes social sharing behaviour. So, Lee wondered to what extent normal levels of a biomarker, such as C-reactive protein (CPR), might be an indicator of social media use.

If inflammation does indeed increase the social drive to affiliate, it should also prompt people to turn to social media as a means of meeting social needs.

The current paper used an existing dataset of middle-aged adults for the first study, who completed survey questionnaires and provided blood samples that the researchers analyzed for CRP. The authors collected their own data for the second and third studies using similar methods for college students.

“Inflammation is often followed by illness-related behaviors and symptoms that can help the body heal,” says Lee, who is also an expert on the effects of social media use. Humans are social beings. And when we are sick or injured, it can be adaptive for us to be close to others who can provide support. and social care.”

Understanding and identifying when and why people use social media can inform intervention strategies that teach people when to seek social connections or support or strengthen their real offline relationships.

“If social media use is driven by the motivation to connect with others, we can teach people to use social media for this purpose,” Lee asserts.

The results also shed light on how to manage social media use effectively.

Lee and his team plan to continue work to gain more clarity about how inflammation affects social behaviors both online and offline, and whether the link between social media use and inflammation may differ in different populations, such as adolescents. .

“Following this line of research can increase our understanding of the potential links between the body and everyday social behaviour,” concludes Dr. Lee.