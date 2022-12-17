Pensions revaluation 2023: news from January, all the info



Revaluation of pensions January 2023here is the guide to get all the information.

From January 2023 the rules on the revaluation pensions thanks to the new six-band calculation system introduced by the 2023 Budget Law which replaces the old three-band one.

There revaluation due to inflation – we read on www.ticonsiglio.com – will only be made in full for checks up to €2,100 with a realignment rate (ie an increase) of 7.3%. For amounts exceeding 2,100 euros, vice versa, another 5 brackets intervene with a lower revaluation rate, which ranges from 80% to 35% of 7.3% as the check increases. In essence, those with a pension of up to 2100 euros will continue to obtain a full benefit in terms of increase, those with a higher pension of 2100 euros will be disadvantaged because the increase will be lower than what they would have obtained with the previous revaluation system .

In this article we explain how the new 6-band pension revaluation mechanism works and how the allowances increase in 2023 takes place with calculation examples.

The 2023 Budget Law Draft also finds space for a new mechanism for revaluing pensions based on the increase in consumer prices which favors medium-low allowances and disadvantages those who take a pension of more than 2,100 euros. As we have also explained in this focus, in fact, every year pensions must be recalculated on the basis of the increase in consumer prices according to a “banded” scheme.

Now, article 56 of the 2023 Budget Law revises this scheme and, in particular, replaces the old three-band revaluation mechanism with a six-band one. TThis system provides for a 100% revaluation, for pensions of a value up to 4 times the minimum, or equal to a maximum of 2,100 euros gross per month. Then, the revaluation scales up to 35% for checks with a gross value of more than 5,251 euros per month. The system revised by the Government ensures a reduction in expenditure of 2.1 billion in 2023, which will reach approximately 4.1 billion in 2024. But how does this new operating mechanism work from 1 January 2023? Let’s find out more in detail thanks to some practical examples.

