The amendment to the Social Security financing bill (PLFSS) tabled by the Minister for Autonomy, Brigitte Bourguignon, to obtain a salary increase for home helpers, is debated from Tuesday, October 20 in the Assembly national. “They were the forgotten people of Ségur” health, justifies on franceinfo Caroline Janvier, LREM member of Loiret.

franceinfo: Is it a victory?

Caroline Janvier: Yes of course. It was in a way the forgotten of Ségur even though we know the essential role played by home helpers with people with loss of autonomy. It was important for us that from this PLFSS they have an increase in their salary, in the same way as in nursing homes and hospitals, the effort during the health crisis was recognized for caregivers.

Why is it so important to help the home help industry?

Because sometimes it’s the only contact people have at home. These are the people who come to give the showers, prepare the meal, do the shopping for the elderly. In the construction of the fifth branch, which we are going to continue with a law of old age and autonomy, the home help sector is at the heart of what we want to do.

Home helpers are turning more and more to retirement homes or hospitals where they can benefit from wage assistance. What do you think ?

There was already a difficulty in terms of attractiveness for these professions which are little recognized and little valued. The fact of upgrading nursing homes only increases the attractiveness of nursing homes compared to the home and this is a real risk. This is why we wanted this PLFSS to increase the remuneration of home helpers, the 200 million euros that are put on the table by the government will allow from April to have an increase salary for home helpers. It is an effort which is not sufficient and which will have to be continued; we will have the opportunity to debate it at the time of the old age law.

This increase will be 15%, a hundred euros, it is less than the staff of hospitals and retirement homes. Why ?

We cannot yet be so precise on the exact amount of the increase because the departments will have to abound, we hope for the government to reach 200 million, since it is a competence of the departments. There will be a certain number of negotiations with the social partners and the departments to obtain a satisfactory revaluation. If the departments want to keep this competence, they will have to participate financially in these upgrades. Home helpers are between 100,000 and 200,000 in France.