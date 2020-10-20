“It was about time, but April 2021 is too late”, “a certain number of employees” are already leaving “in the hospital“, reacted Thierry d’Aboville, secretary general of the National Union ADMR (Home help in rural areas), a national network of personal services, Tuesday, October 20 on franceinfo, while the government will release 200 million euros so that home helpers, who work with the elderly or disabled, can benefit from a salary increase of around 15% from next April.

This measure is to be adopted through an amendment to the 2021 Social Security budget (PLFSS). The examination of this text at first reading in the National Assembly is scheduled from Tuesday. “We were promised through a salary conference in February 2020, an increase for the year 2020. And there, within the framework of this PLFSS, it is 2021. It is absolutely necessary that from this year, there can be on pay slips for home helpers, social workers, a gesture, an increase in their salaries “, pleaded Thierry d’Aboville.

According to him, the Ségur de la Santé, which notably resulted in a monthly increase of 183 euros for hospital staff, has “created a call for air”. “A certain number of home help employees will now work in hospitals because there are these additional 180 euros per month. And on low wages, that has counted enormously. For a few weeks now, everywhere in our departmental federations , it tells us that employees, social workers, nursing assistants go to hospitals “, alerted the secretary general of the National Union ADMR.