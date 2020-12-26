The fate of the Athletic General Assembly that takes place this Sunday in Bilbao since ten in the morning, for the first time telematically because of the pandemic, it is cast. An exam for the Board of Directors that skippers Aitor elizegi, with its accountant, Jon Ander de las Fuentes, as its main stiletto, who will try to approve, succeed in convincing the compromise partners of the viability of a budget presented for the next fiscal year, mediated, obviously, by the prolonged effects of the happy coronavirus.

The vaunted Animation Stand of San Mamés, the reduction of the membership fees and the round of questions and answers seems the most tricky of the Sunday morning. The Board has prepared the appointment by moving its springs and setting up preliminary explanatory meetings, but no one is aware that, in parallel, there is a current contrary to their postulates organized to knock down the accounts within the framework of a social mass divided since the day of the elections in Ibaigane, where 84 votes in favor of the current president tipped the balance, breaking the forecast. The devastating effects of the pandemic in the economic area do not stop. Its trail lasts longer than expected and football clubs, in all categories, notice it with virulence on its waterline.

In the case of Athletic, with those 35 million lost due to the decrease in advertising revenue, the percentage reduction in membership fees, 30%, who cannot go to San Mamés every fifteen days, the failure to qualify for Europe, the closure or decline in sales of official stores or the infrastructure works in Lezama that are continuing to substantially improve facilities that were remaining old. A new readjustment of all Athletic budget items, including the one that causes the largest expense in the global balance sheet, such as the chips of the first team, which will be reduced again by about 10%, to add to the previous decrease of 6% of a few months ago after the general confinement.

At least, as planned, On the 22nd, the Spanish Government approved a Royal Decree that freed Athletic from the losses caused by COVID-19, in a case similar to the other three Primera clubs that are not SAD (sports corporations) such as Barça, Real Madrid and Osasuna. Therefore, the Board chaired by Aitor Elizegi, will not guarantee the 35 million of the COVID losses that had been announced since the personal assets of the directors will not be harmed, corresponding to 15% of the budget of expenses for the year in which the board of directors began its management.