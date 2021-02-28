After the bath of glory that took place on Thursday in Naples, the Granada returns to reality of the league. A reality that has you punished and with the infirmary overflowing. The eight days that he adds without winning add an important pressure dose to the Nasrids. And there he will try to delve into Elche, to which Escribá has given hope back (follow the game live on AS.com).

The announcement from Granada will again be a puzzle. Diego Martínez continues without being able to count on Milla, Soro, Luis Suárez and Quini and in Naples Machís fell, Gonalons, Neva and Germán. In addition, Yangel, Soldado and Vallejo are far from their best physical condition. Diego will be forced to throw away what he has healthy and they wait minutes for some of the homegrown players rojiblancos.

His exalted European journey has Granada in a cloud, but the League is advancing at a frantic pace and it has already been eight days that the Nasrid do not add three points at a time (they have added three points from the last 24), so it begins to be more than necessary a victory to avoid unnecessary stress.

The Elche arrives with renewed airs to Los Cármenes, where Nino will turn 800 games. Escribá’s hand has been noted for good. The triumph over him Eibar and the first part in Barcelona lead the way. Write will return to form with two points looking for a favorable outcome. Elche wants to take advantage of the Nasrid European hangover. For the locals, the game is a revalidation.

The details of the match

Fatigue: Granada has eight casualties and Diego will have to re-shoot players that add up to many minutes and will also have to force some of the hits.

Stopped ball: Elche beat Eibar with a strategy goal from Dani Calvo, who will return to eleven today. The recovery of Fidel, also key in this facet.

Kenedy: Without Luis Suárez or Machís, Granada will depend a lot in attack on the state of Kenedy, which ended up melted in Naples.

Eleven type: Escribá has only played two games at Elche, but his style and team are already recognizable. He will play with two up again.

Defending: Granada need to improve their defensive records in the League. The rojiblanco team is the most thrashed in Primera (41 goals).

Aces to follow

Grenade. Adrian Marin: Neva’s injury opens the doors of the eleven again. It was not excessively fine in Huesca. Chance to get even.

Elche. Edgar Badía: It is being the best of the season for Elche. Despite the win against Barça, he shone with great saves.

Ups and downs

Grenade. Luis Suárez, Milla, Soro, Quini, Machís, Gonalons, Neva and Germán are still in the medical part. Yangel, Vallejo and Soldado, headdresses.

Elche. Escribá cannot count on the injured Josan Ferrández. Marcone return after sanction, Víctor and Diego González.