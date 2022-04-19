New results of the first stage of the National Exam for Revalidation of Medical Diplomas Issued by a Foreign Higher Education Institution (Revalida) will be released this Tuesday (19). The final results of the objective test and provisional results of the discursive test will be made available.

In the original schedule, the results should have been released on the day But, according to the Anísio Teixeira National Institute of Educational Studies and Research (INEP), the dates were adjusted due to the inclusion of qualitative analysis of the tests.

After the publication of the results, the participants will have a period to appeal, if they deem it necessary. The final result of the tests must be announced only on the day . The second stage of the Exam will take place on the 25th and .

The first stage of the Revalida was carried out on the day tion in eight capitals: Brasília; Large field; Curitiba; Porto Alegre; Recife; White River; Salvador and Sao Paulo. Participants performed objective and discursive tests.

According to preliminary data from the Brazilian Center for Research in Evaluation and Selection and Promotion of Events (Cebraspe), the company responsible for administering the exam, approximately 86% of those enrolled attended each round of tests.

