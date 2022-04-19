In the original schedule, the results should have been released on the day 11 of this month, mBut, according to the Anísio Teixeira National Institute of Educational Studies and Research (INEP), the dates were adjusted due to the inclusion of qualitative analysis of the tests.
After the publication of the results, the participants will have a period to appeal, if they deem it necessary. The final result of the tests must be announced only on the day may 11. The second stage of the Exam will take place on the 25th and June 26.
The first stage of the Revalida was carried out on the day mar 6tion in eight capitals: Brasília; Large field; Curitiba; Porto Alegre; Recife; White River; Salvador and Sao Paulo. Participants performed objective and discursive tests.
According to preliminary data from the Brazilian Center for Research in Evaluation and Selection and Promotion of Events (Cebraspe), the company responsible for administering the exam, approximately 86% of those enrolled attended each round of tests.
With information from reporter Karine Melo
The post Revalida results will be published this Tuesday appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.
#Revalida #results #published #Tuesday #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO
Leave a Reply