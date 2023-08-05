Winterdienst mission in the middle of summer: A locally limited storm covered streets in the city center of Reutlingen in Baden-Württemberg on Friday with a 30 centimeter high layer of hail. At first glance it looked like a thick blanket of snow. The technical operations services moved up with snow plows to clear the streets, as a city spokeswoman said. Leaves and hail clogged the drainage shafts within minutes and water flowed into underground car parks, basements and residential buildings.

About 250 members of the professional fire brigade and all departments of the volunteer fire brigade were deployed on around 100 missions. The level of the Echaz rose by 1.50 meters in five minutes and briefly burst its banks in the Betzingen district. “The new flood protection in Betzingen prevented worse,” it said.