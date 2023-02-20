NEW YORK (Reuters) – A team of Reuters reporters on Monday won the George Polk Award for reporting that revealed the widespread use of child labor among Hyundai Motor suppliers in the U.S. state of Alabama.

The series of reports, “Undocumented and Underage”, led to at least ten investigations of suppliers to Hyundai and sister brand Kia by US and Alabama authorities. The report was compiled over more than a year by journalists Joshua Schneyer, Mica Rosenberg, Kristina Cooke and colleagues.

The Polk jury, which awarded the prize in its “state reporting” category, said Reuters had “spurred greater scrutiny from federal and state agencies and led Hyundai to demand more accountability from its suppliers.”

The recognition, one of the highest honors in American journalism, is administered by the University of Long Island and emphasizes investigative reporting in the public interest.

In a series of in-depth and exclusive reports, reporters showed that immigrant children, some as young as 12, worked in dangerous factories in Alabama to produce parts for South Korean automakers.