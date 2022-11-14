US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced sanctions against the Russian military-industrial complex, reported Reuters November 14th.

“This is part of our large-scale actions aimed at undermining the Russian military efforts and depriving it of the necessary equipment through sanctions and export control measures,” the agency quotes her as saying.

The sanctions will affect 14 individuals and 28 legal entities, including financial intermediaries. However, the whereabouts of these individuals are not specified.

Sanctions could be announced on 14 November.

On November 2, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said that US sanctions challenged the system of international relations. According to him, Washington is trying to give illegal unilateral sanctions the status of a tool for forcing dissenters to fulfill their will.

On October 26, the US announced new sanctions against a number of Russian citizens and companies. Eight individuals and 12 legal entities fell under the sanctions.

The United States introduced the previous package of sanctions against Russia on September 30, which included dozens of individuals and legal entities. A number of members of the State Duma and the Federation Council of the Russian Federation fell under the new sanctions. It is also reported that sanctions have been imposed against companies from China, Belarus and Armenia for supporting Russia.

Western countries have tightened anti-Russian sanctions in response to Moscow’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian president announced on February 24. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

