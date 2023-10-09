The port is located just over ten kilometers from the border with the Gaza Strip.

Oil prices rose on Monday in the wake of the surprise attack carried out by Hamas on Israel, raising new concerns about tension in the Middle East..

Earlier today, the Israeli Ministry of Energy said, in a statement on Monday, that Israel had temporarily suspended production from the Tamar gas field and would search for other fuel sources to meet its energy needs..

Chevron, which operates the field, confirmed that it had received instructions from the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop operations in Tamar, which is located in the Mediterranean Sea, 25 kilometers from the southern coast of Israel..

Chevron said that Israel’s largest gas field, Leviathan, continues to operate normally.