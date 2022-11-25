“There was not enough convergence,” said one of the diplomats.

Another diplomat said in remarks published by Reuters: “There will be no meeting tonight nor this weekend.”

European Union governments were divided on Thursday over the level at which to cap Russian oil prices to limit Moscow’s ability to pay for the war in Ukraine without causing a shock to global oil supplies.

The price cap is set to come into effect on December 5th.

The idea of ​​the cap is to prevent shipping, insurance and reinsurance companies from handling shipments of Russian crude around the world unless they are sold below the price set by the Group of Seven and its allies.

With the world’s main shipping and insurance companies headquartered in the G7 countries, the price cap would make it very difficult for Moscow to sell its oil, its biggest export and about 10 percent of global supply, at a higher price.

Poland, Estonia and Lithuania are pushing for a ceiling much lower than the $65-$70 per barrel proposed by the Group of Seven, while Greece, Cyprus and Malta have pressed for a higher ceiling, or some form of compensation for the expected loss in their large shipping sector.

EU diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it was not clear how close the two sides were to reaching an agreement.

One of the diplomats close to the talks added: “The two positions are still very far apart and we do not see any attempt by the United States to reconcile the two sides.”