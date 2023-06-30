The European Union, which includes 27 member states, is seeking to reach a common position on planned reforms of the electric power market in the European Union, but countries such as Germany and France have encountered difficulties in agreeing to elements, including controls for providing state aid to power stations.

European Union diplomats said that the ambassadors of the member states did not agree to a compromise proposal on Friday.

Some complained about not allowing enough time to scrutinize and analyze the proposed text, as Sweden, which holds the rotating presidency of the bloc, sent it on Thursday evening to member states.

Spain will take over the responsibility for reaching an agreement, as it holds the rotating presidency of the European Union from July until the end of the year.

The proposed reforms to the electric power market aim to make electricity prices in Europe more stable and avoid a repeat of the energy crisis that occurred last year, when a record rise in gas prices led to a sharp increase in the price of service to consumers.