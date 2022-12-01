The diplomat said Poland, which has pushed for as low a price cap as possible, has until 1500 GMT to agree to the deal, after which it needs written approval from all EU governments until Friday.

Diplomats had confirmed that representatives of European Union governments had failed to agree on a ceiling for the price of Russian crude oil carried by sea, on Tuesday, as Poland insisted on the need to reduce the ceiling to limit Moscow’s ability to finance military operations in Ukraine.

“There is no agreement. The legal texts were agreed, but Poland did not agree on the price,” a diplomat said.

Polish diplomats said that if the G7 countries do not agree on a price ceiling by next Monday, the European Union will implement stricter measures agreed at the end of May, represented in imposing a ban on all imports of Russian oil from December 5 and on petroleum products from the fifth. From February, according to Reuters.